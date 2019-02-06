Preston North End sell out away end at Bolton with more that 4,500 fans set to back Lilywhites in derby clash

Preston North End have sold out the away end for their trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The final tickets were snapped up on Wednesday morning meaning 4,535 Lilywhites supporters will be making the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

There will be no more available in the run up to or on the day of the game with all fans attending the match needing a ticket.

It will be comfortably the biggest away following of the season for North End, surpassing the 2,041 who were at the 2-0 win at Stoke City last month.

The game is the first of the away derbies this season however with the trip to Blackburn Rovers, in March, and Wigan Athletic, in April, to come later in the campaign.

The number of travelling supporters also surpasses the 3,947 who were at Bolton for the Gentry Day win last March.

North End supporters will be hoping for more of the same this time around, Sean Maguire coming off the bench that day to score twice on his return from injury in a 3-1 victory.

PNE are advising fans to collect tickets from Deepdale ahead of this weekend's game or have them posted out.

Those who need to collect on Saturday can do at Bolton at the relevant ticket office collections windows at the University of Bolton Stadium.