Preston North End summer 'transfer target' scores FOUR goals in thrashing while Scotland wait goes on

By George Hodgson
Published 16th Oct 2024, 08:24 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 08:26 BST
Liam Lindsay | Getty Images
The latest round of international fixtures involving PNE men is done and dusted

Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann was involved in a fantastic night on the international stage.

Back at Windsor Park, on Tuesday night, Northern Ireland thrashed Bulgaria 5-0 in the Nations League clash. Michael O’Neill’s side drew 0-0 in Belarus last weekend, but returned to winning ways in style. McCann played the full match in C, Group 3 - earning his 26th international cap.

Belfast Live rated McCann’s performance a 7/10 - describing him as: ‘Perfect foil for (Shea) Charles in the centre of the pitch. The Belfast Telegraph, meanwhile, scored him one higher and said: ‘Given the nod ahead of (George) Saville. Showed good strength early on and helped out his defence. Epitomised the intensity and desire of the team in the opening half.’

Scorer of four of Northern Ireland’s goals on the night, was Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price. The former Everton man, this summer, was linked with PNE and West Brom. It was suggested that the 21-year-old would’ve cost around €2million.

Elsewhere in the Nations League, the wait will have to go on for Preston defender Liam Lindsay - who earned his first call-up to the Scotland squad. However, Steve Clarke did not play the centre-back in the 2-1 loss to Croatia - or goalless draw with Portugal, at Hampden Park.

