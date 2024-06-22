Callum Davidson | Getty Images

They played together at PNE under Alan Irvine

Former Preston North End man Callum Davidson has added Barry Nicholson to his coaching team at Queen’s Park.

The former Lilywhites duo have linked up at the Scottish Championship side, with Davidson having been appointed back in January. It is his second manager’s job, having spent just shy of three years in charge of St Johnstone.

Davidson led the club to a cup double in his first season, and he has now reunited with the man who was his assistant at the time. That is Steven MacLean, who spent seven months in the hot seat at St Johnstone after Davidson was sacked.

Joining them is Nicholson, whose coaching career has taken him to Fleetwood Town and Nottingham Forest. Both Nicholson and Davidson were at North End together for three years, with the former having arrived in 2008.

Davidson was snapped up on a free transfer in 2004, after four years at Leicester City. He went on to play 181 games, under five different managers. Nicholson racked up 108 appearances in Preston colours, scoring 10 goals