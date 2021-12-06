The Lilywhites announced on Monday evening that the Scot had left Deepdale.

His final game in charge was Saturday's 1-0 derby defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

McAvoy took interim charge in March after Alex Neil was sacked and in the final eight games of last season his record was won five, drew two and lost one.

Frankie McAvoy

He landed the job on a permanent basis in May but results have been inconsistent this season

North End's record in the Championship this season is won six, drawn seven and lost eight, that record leaving them 18th in the table.

The 2-0 defeat at arch rivals Blackpool in October has hung round McAvoy's neck, with fans losing faith since then.

A statement from PNE said: "Preston North End Football Club can confirm that Frankie McAvoy has left his position as head coach.

"Frankie stepped in earlier this year to assist us, initially in an interim role, before taking up the position of head coach.

"His first eight games at the end of last season were a huge success but this season we have struggled for consistency.

"Ultimately it is a results business and results to date have not met our expectations, we have therefore decided to make a change at this time.

"Frankie is an honest, hard-working person who deserves to succeed and he leaves us with our grateful thanks and best wishes for the future. He will always be welcome back at Deepdale at any time.

"The club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club forward and a further update will be provided in due course."