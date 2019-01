Preston North End’s academy side are in FA Youth Cup action against Norwich at Deepdale on Tuesday night.

Adam O’Reilly, Ethan Walker and Jack Baxter who were in the first-team squad over Christmas, will feature in a game that kicks off at 7pm.

Adam O'Reilly made his first-team debut against Aston Villa

Awaiting the winners of the fourth round tie is a home clash with Bury.

Season ticket holders get in free, while it is £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.

It is free for Under-11s accompanied by an over-18.