Preston North End's win at Bolton Wanderers should have been more comfortable says Alex Neil

Preston North End boss Alex Neil felt his side's 2-1 victory against Bolton Wanderers should have been more comfortable.

Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen scored late in each half to put PNE 2-0 up, with Wanderers pulling a goal back in the 90th minute through Clayton Donaldson to set-up a slightly nervy finish.

Ben Pearson challenges in the air for Preston against Bolton

Neil looked back to some chances which went begging, with Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire both failing to put away one-on-one chances, while Brad Potts saw a shot pushed against the post.

"It was closer than it should have been," said Neil.

"My only frustration which I said to the lads afterwards, was that we didn't see the game out more comfortably.

"It should have been about four and that's being reasonable I think.

"We probably created six or seven golden opportunities

"But at 1-0 Bolton flung another big lad on up top - one break of the ball, one slip can cost you the game and ruining a really good performance.

"I thought the way we moved the ball was excellent, anybody who wants to watch good football must have been entertained today, I thought our lads were great."