Preston North End's win at Bolton Wanderers should have been more comfortable says Alex Neil

Preston North End boss Alex Neil felt his side's 2-1 victory against Bolton Wanderers should have been more comfortable.
Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen scored late in each half to put PNE 2-0 up, with Wanderers pulling a goal back in the 90th minute through Clayton Donaldson to set-up a slightly nervy finish.
Neil looked back to some chances which went begging, with Barkhuizen and Sean Maguire both failing to put away one-on-one chances, while Brad Potts saw a shot pushed against the post.
"It was closer than it should have been," said Neil.
"My only frustration which I said to the lads afterwards, was that we didn't see the game out more comfortably.
"It should have been about four and that's being reasonable I think.
"We probably created six or seven golden opportunities
"But at 1-0 Bolton flung another big lad on up top - one break of the ball, one slip can cost you the game and ruining a really good performance.
"I thought the way we moved the ball was excellent, anybody who wants to watch good football must have been entertained today, I thought our lads were great."