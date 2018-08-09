Preston North End's transfer deadline day round-up: Lukas Nmecha joins from Manchester City, Championship updates, Swansea build-up and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston completed a transfer deadline day loan deal for their second Manchester City youngster. Look back on all the transfer deadline day news as it happened. Lukas Nmecha, pictured coming on for Yaya Toure, arrived at Deepdale on a season-long loan