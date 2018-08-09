Preston North End's transfer deadline day round-up: Lukas Nmecha joins from Manchester City, Championship updates, Swansea build-up and more

Preston completed a transfer deadline day loan deal for their second Manchester City youngster.

Look back on all the transfer deadline day news as it happened.

Lukas Nmecha, pictured coming on for Yaya Toure, arrived at Deepdale on a season-long loan

Lukas Nmecha, pictured coming on for Yaya Toure, arrived at Deepdale on a season-long loan