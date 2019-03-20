Preston North End's Retro Day will support Gary Parkinson

Preston North End are to honour Gary Parkinson at their ''Retro Day' in April.

Parkinson played for North End between August 1997 and March 2001, with him making 109 appearances for the club - scoring eight goals.

Gary Parkinson takes on Portsmouth's Steve Claridge in 2001

Since suffering a severe brain stem stroke in 2010, Parkinson has had locked-in syndrome and needs round-the-clock care to give him the best quality of life.

PNE will stage Retro Day on Good Friday (April 19) when they face Ipswich Town at Deepdale.

The fan-led event encourages supporters to wear their North End replica shirts from years gone by.

There will be bucket collections around the ground for the Gary Parkinson Trust - the charity which helps fund the former right-back's care - and the Preston squad will wear T-shirts supporting the trust in the pre-match warm-up.

Gary Parkinson scores for Preston with a thunderbolt free-kick against Watford

Parkinson and his family are to be special guests on the day and a number of former North End players are being invited to attend.

Now 51, Parkinson started his career as a junior at Everton before joining Middlesbrough for who made 258 appearances.

He had a brief spell with Bolton and then went for Burnley.

It was the Clarets from who Preston signed him during Gary Peters' time as manager.

From North End he went to Blackpool as a player and after finishing his playing career, Parkinson joined the Seasiders' coaching staff.