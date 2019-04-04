Preston North End's on-loan Man City winger Brandon Barker could miss the rest of the season

Preston North End's on-loan winger Brandon Barker is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Barker, on loan from Manchester City, pulled up with the injury just 11 minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Reading.

PNE winger Brandon Barker

The news was better about Ben Pearson who couldn't complete the 90 minutes against Reading because of a tight hamstring.

His fitness will be assessed over the next two days ahead of Saturday's Deepdale clash with Sheffield United.

North End are also hoping for positive fitness news on Alan Browne and Brad Potts.

Speaking at Springfields on Thursday morning, Neil said: "We will take a view on Ben, we are hoping he could be available.

Ben Pearson pulls-up injured against Reading

"Brandon is not going to make it and that might potentially be his season over.

"We will see what happens with him over the next week or so but they are certainly the early indications.

"Alan Browne and Brad Potts are the same as Pearo, we hope they have a chance."

Barker's injury is the latest in a number of hamstring injuries the 22-year-old has suffered.

Neil said: "The thing is with Brandon, this is the ninth hamstring injury in his career.

"I'm not sure how many games he has played but it probably won't be many more than 100.

"To have nine hamstring injuries is really difficult for him because he's a real high impact player and his pace is one of his biggest assets.

"Naturally Brandon needs to hit those top speeds to get the best out of himself.

"We are devastated for him because he was really stepping up to the plate recently I felt."