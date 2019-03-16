Preston North End's Gentry Day visit to West Brom is already a sell-out

Preston North End's ticket allocation for the Gentry Day visit to West Bromwich Albion has sold out in just 24 hours.

The 2,737 allocation went on sale on Friday morning and all seats for the away end at the Hawthorns were snapped up by mid morning on Saturday.

Tickets were priced very reasonably at £20 for adults, £15 concessions, £10 Under-18s and £5 Under-11s.

Gentry Day is the fan-led annual event of remembrance and celebration for North End supporters.

It was first staged in 2005 and has taken place every season since 2008.

Many fans wear bowler hats in remembrance of the PNE 'Gentry' - in the 1970/71 Third Division title-winning season, manager Alan Ball Snr referred to Preston supporters as the Gentry in praising their backing at away games.