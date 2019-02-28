Preston North End's clash with Leeds United to be broadcast live on television

Preston North End's clash with Leeds United at Deepale in April will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Action.

There is no change to the date or start time, with the game being played on Tuesday, April 9, kick-off 7.45pm.

Coverage on Sky Sports Action is a four camera set-up, not the full multi-camera broadcast.

North End have been show live twice this season - the 2-2 draw with Stoke in August and February's goalless draw with Derby County.

The clash with Leeds is one of seven games announced for broadcast by the EFL, covering up to April 10.

They are:

12 Mar - Reading v Leeds United (8pm) - streaming/Sky Sports Action



13 Mar - Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - streaming/Sky Sports Action



6 Apr - Norwich City v QPR (12.30) - Sky Sports



9 Apr - Preston North End v Leeds United - streaming/Sky Sports Action



9 Apr - Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Sports



10 Apr - Norwich City v Reading - streaming/Sky Sports Action



10 Apr - Birmingham City v Sheffield United - Sky Sports