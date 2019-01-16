Preston North End's Championship clash at Stoke goes ahead as planned after Shrewsbury's remarkable FA Cup comeback

Preston North End were heading for a weekend off later in the month at one point on Tuesday night.

Stoke City were 2-0 up on Shrewsbury 70 minutes into their FA Cup third round replay, victory for Nathan Jones' men meaning the Lilywhites' Championship clash at the bet365 Stadium on January 26 would have been postponed.

But the League One side hit back in some style, three goals in 10 minutes sending them into round four.

After this weekend's trip to QPR, PNE will therefore head to Stoke for their final game of January.

As for the Shrews, they will hosts Wolves in round four after Josh Laurent scored a late winner to seal the 3-2 victory.

It spoiled what looked like being Jones' first win as new Stoke boss, especially after teenage striker Tyrese Campbell bagged a brace on his home debut and first league start for the hosts.

New Stoke manager Nathan Jones is still looking for his first win. Picture: Getty Images

But James Bolton pulled a goal back with a stunning 71st-minute strike and Fejiri Okenabirhie levelled from the penalty spot six minutes later after Laurent had been felled by Sam Clucas.

And the drama was not over yet as Laurent poked home with nine minutes remaining to complete a great comeback.

Now the fixture is set in stone, PNE are set to confirm ticket details for the trip to Staffordshire on January 26 on Wednesday morning.