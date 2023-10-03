Exclusive: Rangers yet to make Ryan Lowe approach to Preston North End
The PNE manager has been linked with the Ibrox vacancy
Preston North End have received no approach from Rangers for manager Ryan Lowe, the Lancashire Post understands.
The Liverpudlian has been linked with the vacancy at Ibrox and was third favourite with the bookies on Tuesday afternoon, following reports of the Gers’ interest on Monday night. Rangers, who are third in the Scottish Premier League having won three and lost four games this season, parted ways with Michael Beale last weekend after 10 months.
Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat - and current Yokohama F Marinos manager - is the favourite for the vacant role. Pascal Jansen, AZ boss, is also high in the running along with Steven Davis and Lowe. PNE’s manager is in his third season at Deepdale, having secured mid-table finishes in the previous two campaigns.
North End are third in the Championship after nine games, having won six, drawn two and lost one match. Lowe is on a 12-month rolling contract at Preston and it is understood there has been no contact from the Scottish club as of yet. The Daily Record has claimed that Rangers chief executive, James Bisgrove, made ‘tentative enquiries over the financial outlay required to lure the 45-year-old’ away.
When asked about his links to the vacancy, Lowe said on Thursday: “I think I’ve been linked with many jobs since I’ve been a manager. I think, when your team is doing well and you’re doing well, you’re obviously going to get linked. But, I am the Preston North End manager and it’s a privilege to manage this football club, working with Peter Ridsdale and the Hemmings family. Whether it is true or it’s not true, I don’t know. But, as far as I’m concerned, this football club and the fans have stuck by me.
“We went through a tough time last season and you only have to look at what we are doing now. I think I will probably be one of 20 or 30 people to be linked with a fantastic opportunity to manage someone like Rangers Football Club. But, my sole importance is Preston North End and there will probably be another manager linked with it this afternoon, tomorrow and whenever. For us, it is just the work we are doing. I am probably just one of 25 or 30 names, so it’s nothing to me. My sole focus is PNE.”