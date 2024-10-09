Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE's first game back is at home to Coventry City

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End will be without their captain Ben Whiteman for the first game back after the international break.

That is at home to Coventry City - whom the Lilywhites have a quite remarkable unbeaten record against. But, Mark Robins’ side - despite their poor start to the season - are more than capable of giving PNE a tough afternoon. After a fortnight, though, manager Paul Heckingbottom will want his squad refreshed, recharged and ready to attack the block of fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Striking duo Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic are set to be missing for an extended period, while skipper Whiteman has picked up a one-match suspension. So, three senior players who’ll be absent for the Sky Blues encounter. But, North End will welcome Leeds United loan man Sam Greenwood back from his suspension.

That is certainly a boost, with Greenwood a versatile option - in both midfield and attack - for the PNE manager. Ali McCann will need to recover after international duty, but barring any fitness issues the number eight should start - given his recent performances. Whiteman’s absence will provide someone with an opportunity though and ex-Preston defender, David Buchanan, sees that as a positive - especially given the depth and options at Heckingbottom’s disposal.

“Yeah, that is what the manager will want and what the players will want,” Buchanan told the Lancashire Post. “You want a squad where anyone can step in and stay in the team. That's what a good squad is all about. Whoever comes in has got a job to do. Obviously, Ben is going to be a miss, with what he brings to the team.

“He's the captain and I think he is that figurehead, in terms of getting Preston starting to play. He allows Ali to get into the box, off the ball and go after the ball, hunt it and get it back. Ryan Ledson, if he comes in... how well did he play against Fulham? He never lets you down and is a similar sort of player. He will be looking to go on a run himself, so it’s exciting."