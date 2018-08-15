Preston North End round-up: Alex Neil's press conference, Stoke build-up, Carabao Cup draw, transfer latest, Championship updates and more

Preston North End boss Alex Neil spoke to the media on Thursday morning ahead of the game with Stoke at Deepdale on Saturday.

Look back on all the day's news as it happened.

Alex Neil will be talking to the media on Thursday morning ahead of Preston hosting Stoke at Deepdale on Saturday

