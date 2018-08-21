Preston North End round-up: Alex Neil's pre-Norwich press conference, Daniel Farke, Paul Gallagher's ban, THAT pink dressing room, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End boss Alex Neil spoke to the media on Tuesday morning ahead of his side's trip to Norwich. Look back on all the day's news as it happens Preston boss Alex Neil