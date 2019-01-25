Preston North End retro game - FA Cup victory over non-league minnows Shepshed Charterhouse

Preston North End fans could have been forgiven for thinking ‘Who?’ when the draw was made for the first round of the FA Cup in the 1982/83 campaign.

The Lilywhites came out of the hat with Shepshed Charterhouse, a side from the North East Counties League.

Gordon Coleman gets in a header for PNE against Shepshed Charterhouse

Curiosity attracted the biggest attendance so far that season to Deepdale – 6,200 filing through the turnstiles.

The Leicestershire-based visitors were backed by more than 1,000 fans but their hopes of seeing a cup upset were over in a little more than half an hour.

North End were 3-0 up by the interval and added two more in the second half.

Shepshed warmed-up for their trip to Lancashire with a friendly against Fourth Division side Scunthorpe.

Preston goalkeeper Peter Litchfield collects a high ball

They did well in that but the real thing against PNE proved tougher.

The home side went ahead in the 14th minute.

A shot from Peter Sayer hit the bar and Steve Elliott was first to the rebound to net from close range.

Two goals in the space of two minutes effectively killed the contest off.

Shepshed Charterhouse on the attack against PNE at Deepdale

In the 36th minute, Simon Westwell and John Kelly linked-up well down North End’s right side.

Kelly put the ball into the box for Elliott to volley home.

Soon after, a back pass from Shepshed’s Sammy Chapman lacked the power to carry to the keeper.

Elliott intercepted it and was brought down by keeper Colin King.

It was Kelly who stepped up to take the resulting spot kick despite Elliott being on a hat-trick.

The midfielder found the net to put further distance between Preston and the non-league side.

Graham Houston had a decent shout for another penalty before half-time but his appeals after being brought down in the box were waved away.

Shepshed pulled a goal back early in the second half, Dennis Jenas riding a couple of challenges before shooting past Peter Litchfield.

But Preston restored their three-goal cushion in the 68th minute.

Houston’s pass found Gordon Coleman 20 yards out, the midfielder firing a shot past King.

Victory was completed in the 76th minute, left-back Andy McAteer finding the net.

McAteer let fly with a shot from 25 yards which flew into the net.

North End boss Gordon Lee was delighted to get through and avoid an upset.

Lee said: “We got the bounce that we needed and I was pleased for the lads.

“The early goal was a blow for Shepshed and a boost for us to get in the driving seat.

“Steve Elliott did well for his two goals and I’m sorry he didn’t take the penalty for the third goal.”

North End’s reward for beating Shepshed was a home tie with Blackpool in the second round, more than 14,000 at Deepdale to see a 2-1 win for Lee’s men.



PNE: Litchfield, Westwell, O’Riordan, Gowling, McAteer, Kelly, Coleman, Sayer, Naughton, Houston, Elliott. Sub: Buckley.

Attendance: 6,200.