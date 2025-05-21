Tyrhys Dolan in action | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Burnley, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers have published their retained lists

Preston North End’s Lancashire rivals, Burnley and Blackburn Rovers, have published their respective retained lists.

The futures of former PNE men are uncertain at both clubs, and updates have now been given on both players. Burnley have confirmed that discussions are ‘ongoing’ with Josh Brownhill, while Tyrhys Dolan has been offered fresh terms by Rovers.

Brownhill scored 18 goals in the Championship last season and assisted six, as Scott Parker’s side finished second. Dolan provided 13 goal contributions in the league for Blackburn, across 44 appearances.

Both are out of contract this summer, though. Burnley are also talking to CJ-Egan-Riley and Ashley Barnes, while Rovers have offered new contracts to Andi Weimann, Danny Batth, Felix Goddard and Jake Batty.

A one-year option has also been triggered in Ryan Hedges’ contract by Blackburn; the permanent signings of Jaidon Anthony, Marcus Edwards, Bashir Humphreys and Zian Flemming have been confirmed by Burnley.

Several young players are leaving Ewood Park, most notably Dilan Markanday, Jack Vale, Zak Gilsenan and Patrick Gamble. The two first team exits at Turf Moor are Jonjo Shelvey and Nathan Redmond.

PNE nemesis leaving West Brom

Another 2024/25 Championship club to publish its retained list in recent days is West Bromwich Albion. The Baggies have said goodbye to John Swift, Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi go.

Swift has inflicted plenty of pain on Preston over the years. He has played (17) and won more games (12) against North End than any other club in his career, while scoring five and assisting four goals versus the Lilywhites.