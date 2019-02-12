Preston North End release ticket details for trip to Blackburn Rovers in March

Preston North End have released ticket details for their trip to Blackburn Rovers next month.

The Lilywhites have been handed the full 7,499 allocation for the game at Ewood Park on Saturday, March 9 which kicks off at noon.

Preston fans saw their side score a last-minute equaliser at Blackburn two years ago

They go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, February 13.

Prices are adults £27, seniors £19, 18 to 21-year-olds £15, 12 to 17-year-olds £8 and under 12s £6.

The tickets are in both tiers of the Darwen End with the lower tier being sold first.

The full allocation is expected to sell out with PNE having taken 7,000 fans for their last two visits to Blackburn.

There were also more than 4,500 in attendance for the derby win at Bolton Wanderers last Saturday.