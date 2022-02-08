Preston North End register squad with EFL and leave out summer signing Matthew Olosunde

Championship clubs can have 25 senior players in the squad for league games and PNE have named 24 - they can add another at any point.

Matthew Olosunde, Paul Huntington and Declan Rudd haven't made the squad, goalkeeper Rudd due to being sidelined after having knee surgery before Christmas.

North End have the option to add Olosunde or Huntington to the squad and once the 25-man limit is reached, it cannot be changed.

Matthew Olosunde in the warm-up before Preston North End's game against Blackburn in December

Olosunde has played just twice since last summer's Bosman move from Rotherham United.

After injuring his Achilles tendon in pre-season, the American right-back's first appearance was in the derby at Blackburn on December 4.

He came off in the last few minutes of that game with a groin strain and had a further spell on the sidelines.

Against Swansea in January, Olosunde came off the bench as a first-half substitute but he hasn't made the squad since.

Huntington is yet to play for the first-team this season and has been on the bench once.

He was added to the 25-man squad in September having missed much of the pre-season programme due to low iron levels.

During the January transfer window, clubs could name a 25-man squad on a game-by-game basis.

But from February 4, they had to register a squad for the remainder of the season.

Josh Murphy is in the squad as he gets closer to a return to fitness after an ankle ligament injury.

PNE have also registered nine players under the age of 21 for league games - there is no limit on the number of players under 21 who can feature.

However, 20-year-old Sepp van den Berg counts towards the senior numbers as he is on loan.

Senior squad: Cameron Archer, Tom Barkhuizen, Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne, Greg Cunningham, Bambo Diaby, Josh Earl, Ched Evans, Mathew Hudson, Andrew Hughes, Daniel Iversen, Emil Riis, Daniel Johnson, Ryan Ledson, Liam Lindsay, Sean Maguire, Ali McCann, Josh Murphy, Brad Potts, Joe Rafferty, Connor Ripley, Scott Sinclair, Sepp van den Berg, Ben Whiteman.