Preston North End ready triple transfer swoop, Derby County-linked £11m man speaks out on future

A strong end to the 2020/21 saw the Lilywhites finish 13th in the table, and they'll be looking to hit the ground running and push on towards the play-offs next season.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Paul Gallagher, who left Preston at the end of the season, discussed his plans for the future, and revealed: “Being a coach was something I had always wanted to do.

“When you get to the latter years of your career you start thinking and looking at what you’ll do next. You could probably see from the way I was playing in the last few years that I was playing like a coach or a manager on the pitch.

“I was trying to control the midfield and control the players around me. Doing that I felt a big sense of responsibility and now I’ve got this coaching role which I’m so grateful for.

“About 18 months ago, Alex Neil gave me the chance to coach the Under-16s. He also started to involve me at first-team level, inviting me into the coaching room for meetings and analysis.

“For the last eight games of the season I got the chance with Frankie McAvoy on the coaching team. I was delighted to take that opportunity and the results we got were excellent.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Dickie could join Magpies Newcastle United are believed to be readying a swoop for QPR's star defender Rob Dickie, with an eye to flipping the player for a big profit in the future. He's been one of the second-tier's stand-out defender's this season. (Football Insider)

2. Saints join race for Gauld Southampton have entered the race to sign Farense star Ryan Gauld, who has also been linked with Championship side Brentford, Norwich and Blackburn. The Scotsman controversially missed out on a place in Scotland's Euro 2020 squad. (Daily Mail)

3. Hornets linked with Doig Watford are the latest side to be linked with a move for Hibs starlet Josh Doig. The in-demand left-back looks highly likely to leave the Scottish side this summer, with Stoke City also believed to be in the running to seal the deal. (Football League World)

4. Stoke to hand Bursik number one shirt Stoke City are rumoured to be ready to make goalkeeper Joe Bursik their number one next season, rather than extending Angus Gunn's loan deal. The 20-year-old is currently on a short-term loan deal with League One promotion chasing Lincoln City. (The 72)