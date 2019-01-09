Preston North End ready to overhaul goalkeeping department after Chris Maxwell’s departure

Preston’s re-jigging of their goalkeeping department saw Chris Maxwell join Charlton on loan in search of regular first-team football.

The No.1 role has proved to be something of an issue this season, Maxwell, Declan Rudd and Michael Crowe all having worn the jersey at some stage.

Throw into the mix, too, Mathew Hudson who has just returned from a six-month loan spell with Bury.

Maxwell’s loan move will signal the arrival of another keeper at Deepdale.

Last night, it was revealed that North End had enquired about taking one of Burnley’s trio of keepers – Joe Hart, Tom Heaton or Nick Pope – on loan.

However, they got no joy with that approach and have now moved on to trying to land another target on a full-time transfer.

It is a new challenge for him after finding his first-team chances limited at PNE.

He had started eight league games for North End this term and three in the League Cup.

Maxwell’s last appearance came at Ipswich in November when he was sent off for two bookings.

Rudd won his place back when Maxwell was banned and kept hold of the gloves.

In Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Doncaster, Alex Neil gave a start to 23-year-old Crowe to see if he was a capable deputy for Rudd.

Crowe made mistakes for two of Doncaster’s three goals.

Maxwell is contracted to North End to June 2020 and will still have a year to go when he returns in the summer.

He is looking forward to the challenge ahead of him at The Valley.

“I don’t see it as a drop down in any way, shape or form,” Maxwell told Charlton’s official website.

“Charlton Athletic in my eyes is a top Championship club, if not a Premier League team.

“The club has been like that for decades and I want to be a part of it.

“I want this club to achieve where I think it should be and that is in the Championship. I like to think that I bring experience, I’ve been around a while.

“I try and help the younger players as much as possible and hopefully clean sheets in the process.”

Maxwell joined North End in June 2016 from Fleetwood.

Initially he was back-up to Anders Lindegaard and it only took him a couple of months to displace the Dane.

He was an ever-present in the league from September 2016 until January last year.

In the second half of last season Maxwell had to play second fiddle to Rudd.

It was Rudd who started this campaign in possession of the gloves before Maxwell took over in September.