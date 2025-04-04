Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will welcome Sam Greenwood back from his two match suspension this weekend.

The on-loan Leeds United man was sent off late in the day against Portsmouth, prior to the international break. Greenwood was shown two yellow cards but with it his second dismissal of the campaign, a two game ban was the punishment.

He is now back in the fold though and a strong contender to return to the starting XI, for Saturday’s encounter with Stoke City. PNE were beaten 2-0 at Derby County in midweek and Heckingbottom could freshen things up for the Deepdale contest.

After dropping to the bench at Pride Park, the likes of Jordan Storey, Andrew Hughes and Robbie Brady could all return to the team this weekend. Freddie Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts and Ali McCann remain sidelined for the home side due to injury.

Here’s our predicted North End XI to start against the Potters!

GK: Dai Cornell With Woodman out for the rest of the season the Welshman is set to stay between sticks.

RCB: Jordan Storey Porteous came back into the side on Wednesday but Heckingbottom could freshen it up again this weekend, with Storey returning.

CB: Lewis Gibson PNE's summer recruit is predicted to shift back into the middle of North End's three.