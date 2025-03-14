Preston North End predicted XI vs Portsmouth as Paul Heckingbottom loses key man - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 14th Mar 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 12:54 BST

PNE host Pompey in the final game before the international break

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will need to replace Brad Potts in his starting XI on Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth provide the final challenge for the Lilywhites prior to the March international break. North End are looking to get back to winning ways having drawn four and lost two of their last six Championship matches. They also know that Pompey would overtake them with victory at Deepdale.

On the injury front Potts is sidelined with the hamstring injury sustained at Sunderland in midweek. Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough will remain out but Jordan Storey and Milutin Osmajic could return to the fold - in addition to Ben Whiteman and Mads Frokjaer now being back involved.

Here is our predicted XI to start against Saturday’s visitors!

North End's number one should continue between the sticks.

1. GK: Freddie Woodman

North End's number one should continue between the sticks.

With Jordan Storey having only returned to training this week the Scot's spot should be secure.

2. RCB: Ryan Porteous

With Jordan Storey having only returned to training this week the Scot's spot should be secure.

Backed to return to the XI given the physical threat of Pompey front man Colby Bishop.

3. CB: Liam Lindsay

Backed to return to the XI given the physical threat of Pompey front man Colby Bishop.

Has been a regular ever since signing but if Lindsay comes back in he could shift over to left centre-back.

4. LCB: Lewis Gibson

Has been a regular ever since signing but if Lindsay comes back in he could shift over to left centre-back.

