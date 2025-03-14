Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom will need to replace Brad Potts in his starting XI on Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth provide the final challenge for the Lilywhites prior to the March international break. North End are looking to get back to winning ways having drawn four and lost two of their last six Championship matches. They also know that Pompey would overtake them with victory at Deepdale.

On the injury front Potts is sidelined with the hamstring injury sustained at Sunderland in midweek. Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough will remain out but Jordan Storey and Milutin Osmajic could return to the fold - in addition to Ben Whiteman and Mads Frokjaer now being back involved.

Here is our predicted XI to start against Saturday’s visitors!

1 . GK: Freddie Woodman North End's number one should continue between the sticks. | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

2 . RCB: Ryan Porteous With Jordan Storey having only returned to training this week the Scot's spot should be secure. | Camera Sport Photo Sales

3 . CB: Liam Lindsay Backed to return to the XI given the physical threat of Pompey front man Colby Bishop. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales