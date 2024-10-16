Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE are back in Championship action this weekend

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has a few factors to consider for Saturday’s team selection against Coventry City.

The Lilywhites are back at Deepdale after the second international break of the campaign, looking to pick up where they left off. That was two strong showings against Watford and Burnley, as PNE picked up four points. Next up is the Sky Blues, who are winless against Preston in their last 21 league meetings.

Of course, that will have very little impact on the 90 minutes contested this weekend - North End will need to be at their best, regardless of the struggles Mark Robins’ men have endured so far this season. On the team news front, a handful of players will miss out for the home side.

Club captain, Ben Whiteman, is suspended and will need to be replaced in the starting lineup. Ryan Ledson has been praised by Heckingbottom and he performed well, in the Carabao Cup win over Fulham. There is a strong chance of him starting on Saturday, but Stefan Thordarson could equally get the nod.

The Iceland midfielder was suspended for the second Nations League clash, so should be fresh and ready to go, if called upon. Ali McCann played 90 minutes for Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, but the number eight - barring any niggles - should be ready for the weekend.

Elsewhere, Emil Riis will almost certainly lead the line given that Milutin Osmajic and Will Keane are both unavailable. Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans are injured, but Sam Greenwood is back from his three-match suspension and could well find himself back in the XI, straight away.

Prior to his red card against Blackburn Rovers, the Leeds United loan man was impressing the North End boss. With Robbie Brady having played both of Ireland’s full matches over break - and travelled to Finland and Greece - he could be afforded a breather on Saturday.

That could open up an opportunity for Greenwood to come in, but wide man Josh Bowler is another option. Heckingbottom may not be able to fit him in, though, if Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Brad Potts - both of whom shone at Burnley - both retain their places as expected.

Predicted PNE XI vs Coventry: Freddie Woodman; Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, Mads Frokjaer, Sam Greenwood, Emil Riis.