Preston North End predicted team vs Fulham as Paul Heckingbottom backed to make changes

By George Hodgson
Published 17th Sep 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 17th Sep 2024, 08:14 GMT
PNE face the Premier League side on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is expected to make a handful of changes for Tuesday night’s cup clash.

The Lilywhites host Fulham, having seen off Sunderland and Harrogate Town so far in the competition. It is now back to Deepdale, to take on Marco Silva’s side - who knocked out Birmingham City in round two. PNE’s boss will have Liam Lindsay back from suspension and Stefan Thordarson back from illness, but it may come too soon for the latter to start.

Lindsay, though, is predicted to get the nod for the Cottagers encounter. One of Jordan Storey or Jack Whatmough could sit out, while Ryan Ledson and Duane Holmes may well come into the fold in Preston’s midfield. Deadline day recruit Josh Bowler is pushing for his first start, having debuted from the bench at Middlesbrough.

The game looks a good opportunity to get more minutes into Aston Villa loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who didn’t feature at the Riverside - but had played the first three games under Heckingbottom. Jeppe Okkels, though, is another player for the manager to consider out wide. Milutin Osmajic looks likely to start the game, having scored a hat-trick in round two - and with Will Keane sidelined through injury.

PNE predicted XI vs Fulham: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Kesler-Hayden, Bowler, Holmes, Osmajic.

