Preston North End defender Jack Whatmough has opened up on his previous battle with alcohol and gambling, as a result of injuries.

The Lilywhites signed the defender in the summer of 2023, from Wigan Athletic. He has gone on to make 36 appearances for PNE, adding 13 to that tally in the current campaign. Whatmough’s football career took him up north in 2021, when he joined the Latics.

That move brought his nine year stay at Portsmouth to an end, with the centre-back having played 136 games for Pompey. But, during that spell came a hugely challenging period - with three serious knee injuries suffered in four years. Whatmough has now looked back on that stage of his life, in an admirably honest interview with Sky Sports’ ‘One on One’ podcast.

He said: “I was young and too naive to understand what I was going to go through, what my body was going to go through and, more importantly, how my mind would react to having football taken away from me.

“I suffered quite a lot and football's a big buzz for us athletes, so when that gets taken away you start looking for it in a different way. I learned that, but probably when it was a little bit too late. I was in a brace not moving my knee, bending it or straightening it. It was just locked for three months.

“I was doing stuff that was so out of character for me. Gambling and drinking more than I ever do and I'm not a big drinker, so that's when I sort of realised that something was wrong and I sat down with my wife now and spoke with her.

“I think my hardest conversation was my wife said she didn't really recognise me. There was a lot of avenues that you (could) go down, but the one that I used was the PFA. I sat and spoke with them. It was more just an understanding of why I felt how I did and how I could change what I was doing."