Preston North End player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday with one 9/10 and several 8/10s
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Preston North End beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 on Sunday afternoon to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Here are our player ratings from the victory!
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman: The equalising goal from Windass was quality; not much he could do. Made a vital save at 2-1 to deny him a brace. 7.5
Jordan Storey: Off the pace slightly first half but came to the fore in the second and was immense back there. Made a couple of crucial challenges. 8.5
Jack Whatmough: Picked up an assist for PNE’s opening goal. Another solid shift defensively. Had a header cleared off the line too. 8
Andrew Hughes: Cut plenty of dangerous crosses out and defended his box well throughout. Switched on and aggressive. 8
Josh Bowler: A surprise start for the winger but he was bright. His close control and dribbling ability was an outlet for PNE. Won the penalty. 7.5
Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Another all-action display down the left. Showed great speed at both ends and retained the ball nicely in tight spaces. Caught out once or twice. 8
Ali McCann: Tenacious in the middle of the park and handled the ball well under pressure. Lifted the ball in for the opening goal. Had a good chance to score a second at one-nil. 8
Stefan Thordarson: Took him a little bit of time to settle but brought a calmness and composure to proceedings when he did. 7
Sam Greenwood: Played a huge role in the win. Could’ve had more than his one goal on the day. Was involved in lost of PNE’s good moments. Took his penalty well and worked his socks off. 9
Will Keane: An off-day for the front man. A lot of his play was uncharacteristically loose. 5
Emil Riis: Two trademark striker’s goals for the Dane. Was in the right place, at the right time to slot both of his chances in. 8
Substitutes
Mads Frokjaer: Made an impact off the bench and added freshness in the Wednesday half. 7
Ben Whiteman: Slotted in fine in midfield and whipped a lovely shot just wide from 20 yards. 7
Duane Holmes: Got about the pitch and brought his experience to the table in the closing stages. 6
Milutin Osmajic: On for the final few minutes of the game. Closed defenders down and had a couple of chances to exploit space. 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.