Preston North End drew 0-0 with Luton Town on Saturday afternoon at Kenilworth Road

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman: A clean sheet in the bag. Everything that came his way was fairly routine but made the saves with no fuss. 7

Jordan Storey: A hit and miss first half but stuck to his task and made some strong tackles. Managed the game after being booked in the first half. 6

Liam Lindsay: Had a decent physical battle with Morris. One important challenge in the first half when Luton broke into the box. 7

Lewis Gibson: Didn’t really put a foot wrong over the piece. Played his part in a solid defensive showing and kept the back door shut. 7

Kaine Kesler-Hayden: Stopped a dangerous run from Jones in the first half. Couldn’t impact the game a great deal offensively. 6

Andrew Hughes: Played higher up the pitch in a wing-back role. Competed in his duels and was generally steady without hurting Luton. 6

Ryan Ledson: Heckingbottom said he would start the next away game and he stuck to his word. Brought bite and tenacity. Rushed in possession at times. 6.5

Ali McCann: The midfield duo weren’t able to bring any kind of control but they scrapped away and got in Luton faces. 6

Sam Greenwood: The Hatters didn’t give him much time or space at all. Kept battling but didn’t have his usual impact. 5.5

Will Keane: Got through an hour or so. Didn’t really ever get into the game. A lack of service, mind. 5

Milutin Osmajic: Like Keane, the front man was feeding off scraps. Put the work in and won the odd free-kick at the top end. Made way 15 minutes from time. 5.5

Substitutes

Mads Frokjaer: Came on with half an hour to play but didn’t see much of the ball. Put the work in out of possession. 5.5

Emil Riis: Introduced with quarter-of-an-hour left. Added some freshness but also struggled to get involved with the ball. 5