A memorable afternoon in the FA Cup for PNE

Preston North End beat Lancashire rivals Burnley 3-0 to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 1966.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale...

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

His kicking was on the money and produced a important save to deny Flemming at two-nil. 7.5

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

A magnificent defensive, committed display. The only frustration was his big chance in the second half which was sent over the bar. Deserved a goal. 9

Liam Lindsay

A dominant performance in the heart of North End’s defence. Didn’t put a foot wrong. 8.5

Lewis Gibson

Played his part in a solid effort back there from the Preston backline. Aggressive and composed. 8

Brad Potts

A wonderful assist for PNE’s second goal. A typical all-action shift from the number 44. 8.5

Ali McCann

Was right at it from minute one and helped win the midfield battle. A captain’s display. 8

Stefan Thordarson

His best performance in a Preston shirt, surely. Composed and combative. A wonderful long range pass from him led to the third goal. 9

Ryan Ledson

Spoke passionately ahead of the game and didn’t disappoint on the pitch. Ultra-aggressive and intense in his work. 8

Robbie Brady

The Irishman’s selection on the day was completely justified. He was immense down the left and scored a outstanding free-kick to fire PNE ahead. 9

Will Keane

Landed the knockout blow with another instinctive finish inside the box. Had ran the hard yards and effected the game. 8

Milutin Osmajic

A nightmare for Burnley’s defenders on the day with work rate through the roof. Took his goal in ruthless fashion. 9

Substitutes

Andrew Hughes

Came on and made an instant impact down the left instantly with a pinpoint assist. 7.5

Emil Riis

Lively up top in the closing stages and had some opportunities. 6.5

Ched Evans

Introduced late in the day and put himself about well. 6

Sam Greenwood

Got stuck in and added freshness as well to help see the win home. 6