'Magnificent', 'Immense' - Preston North End player ratings vs Burnley with four 9/10s in memorable FA Cup win
Preston North End beat Lancashire rivals Burnley 3-0 to book their place in the FA Cup quarter-final for the first time since 1966.
Here are our player ratings from Deepdale...
Starting XI
Freddie Woodman
His kicking was on the money and produced a important save to deny Flemming at two-nil. 7.5
Kaine Kesler-Hayden
A magnificent defensive, committed display. The only frustration was his big chance in the second half which was sent over the bar. Deserved a goal. 9
Liam Lindsay
A dominant performance in the heart of North End’s defence. Didn’t put a foot wrong. 8.5
Lewis Gibson
Played his part in a solid effort back there from the Preston backline. Aggressive and composed. 8
Brad Potts
A wonderful assist for PNE’s second goal. A typical all-action shift from the number 44. 8.5
Ali McCann
Was right at it from minute one and helped win the midfield battle. A captain’s display. 8
Stefan Thordarson
His best performance in a Preston shirt, surely. Composed and combative. A wonderful long range pass from him led to the third goal. 9
Ryan Ledson
Spoke passionately ahead of the game and didn’t disappoint on the pitch. Ultra-aggressive and intense in his work. 8
Robbie Brady
The Irishman’s selection on the day was completely justified. He was immense down the left and scored a outstanding free-kick to fire PNE ahead. 9
Will Keane
Landed the knockout blow with another instinctive finish inside the box. Had ran the hard yards and effected the game. 8
Milutin Osmajic
A nightmare for Burnley’s defenders on the day with work rate through the roof. Took his goal in ruthless fashion. 9
Substitutes
Andrew Hughes
Came on and made an instant impact down the left instantly with a pinpoint assist. 7.5
Emil Riis
Lively up top in the closing stages and had some opportunities. 6.5
Ched Evans
Introduced late in the day and put himself about well. 6
Sam Greenwood
Got stuck in and added freshness as well to help see the win home. 6
