Kaine Kesler-Hayden opened the scoring but Lewis Baker equalised from the penalty spot

Preston North End drew 1-1 with Stoke City on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale.

It was the visitors who had the first clear sight of goal when Million Manhoef got in behind the PNE defence and raced through on goal. The Dutchman looked set to score but a goal saving block was put in by Jordan Storey - the defender one of five players brought into the starting XI by Paul Heckingbottom.

As good as a goal from the number 14 and just six minutes later, the Lilywhites hit the front. One loan man picked out another - Sam Greenwood to Kaine Kesler-Hayden - and the Aston Villa man finished via a deflection for his first North End goal.

Stoke, backed by four thousand away fans on the afternoon, launched a couple of dangerous attacks but lacked the killer instinct to draw level - Lewis Baker’s sliced half-volley over the closest Mark Robins’ men came to equalising.

While there was a vulnerability about them at the back, the Potters had certainly offered a threat in the first half. The away side came out sharper after the break and pushed hard for one apiece. Another heroic block was made by Storey, to deny Sam Gallagher, either side of smart saves from Dai Cornell.

North End’s lead remained in tact but never felt secure and on 74 minutes, Stoke were given the chance to level from the penalty spot. Former Potter, Liam Lindsay, was the man penalised for dragging substitute Ali Al-Hamadi to the ground. Up stepped Lewis Baker, to drill underneath Cornell from 12 yards.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Dai Cornell

Smart saves to deny Bocat, Junho and Baker in the second half. Baker’s penalty was too powerful. 7

Jordan Storey

Two goal saving blocks - one in either half - to keep out Manhoef and Gallagher. Junho caused him some problems at times. 7.5

Liam Lindsay

It was soft but the Scot was penalised for the penalty - didn’t keep his hands to himself and was punished for it. A mixed display from the number six. 5

Lewis Gibson

Continued at left centre-back and was solid enough in the first half. No glaring errors. 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Got a slice of luck with the deflection but finally scored his first PNE goal. Another pretty solid showing. One slip up with a pass to Brady first half, when the Irishman was in. 7

Stefan Thordarson

Made way just before the hour. Stoke had started to enjoy large spells of possession. Neat and tidy general play; his and miss crosses into the box. 6

Ben Whiteman

Some strong defensive moments from the captain but never really got hold of the game. Curled an effort over from the edge of the box. 6

Robbie Brady

A committed shift up and down the left but not quite at his best. Had to tread carefully after an early booking which perhaps limited his aggression. 5.5

Sam Greenwood

Provided the assist for PNE’s goal. Looked to be positive in the final third but decision making let him down on a couple of occasions. 6.5

Emil Riis

Had one bursting run into the box first half but the ball just got ahead of him. Struggled to really get into theg game and impact proceedings. 5

Milutin Osmajic

Starved of service on the whole. Saw a half chance blocked first half. Some strong work with his back to goal and plenty of endeavour. 6

Substitutes

Mads Frokjaer

Took him a while to get into the game with Stoke seeing the majority of possession. Tried a couple of things late in the day but couldn’t unlock the visitors. 5.5

Ryan Ledson

Tried to add some life to the performance but quite loose with his play. 5

Will Keane

Dropped into pockets in the closing stages and linked things up. A limited impact from the front man. 5.5

Attendance: 17,431 PNE XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson (Ledson 56’) , Whiteman (c), Brady, Greenwood (Keane 68’), Riis (Frokjaer 56’), Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Stowell, Bauer, Porteous, Meghoma, T. Mawene, Evans.