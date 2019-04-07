Preston North End player ratings: PNE 0 Sheffield United 1 Preston North End slipped off the pace in the race for the top six after defeat to Sheffield United at Deepdale on Saturday. Here are the North End player ratings from the Championship clash. 1. Declan Rudd 7 Tipped the ball on to the bar before Uniteds winner as PNE got undone at a corner. Decent save from Sharp in a one-on-one later. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher 5 Got forward well early on down the right. Caught out of position a couple of times from a defensive point of view. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Jordan Storey 6 A couple of hesitant moments but in the main helped keep Billy Sharp and David McGoldrick - goal aside - under control. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Ben Davies 8 Another assured display from the centre-half who reads the game so well. Makes room for himself well and doesnt panic on the ball. Camerasport jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4