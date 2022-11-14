News you can trust since 1886
PNE players react to conceding.

Preston North End player ratings: One 8/10 and five 5/10 scores as Millwall win 4-2

Preston North End went into the World Cup break on a defeat as they were beaten 4-2 by Millwall on Saturday.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

Zian Flemming scored three and Charlie Cresswell added a fourth after an own goal and Ched Evans scoring his third in two games had overturned a two-goal deficit for Ryan Lowe’s side.

In the end, PNE slumped to defeat and this is how we rated the players on the day...

1. Freddie Woodman - 6

Despite conceding four, there wasn't really a lot the PNE keeper could do about them. The first is a tidy finish, he was unsighted for the second and the third and fourth come from close range.

2. Jordan Storey - 5

The PNE defence looked all over the place right the way through the game, was out of position for the first goal and over committed for the third goal.

3. Liam Lindsay - 5

A rare poor day for the Scot who was dragged out of the defence in the build up to the first one and misjudged the cross for the third.

4. Andrew Hughes - 5

Sent in a wonderful cross for Ched Evans to level the game but otherwise wasn't at his best on the day.

