Preston North End player ratings for the season as Aston Villa and Plymouth Argyle recruits shine - gallery
Preston North End’s first game back after the international break needs no introduction.
The Lilywhites will host Aston Villa in a Sunday afternoon kick-off, for a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. It’s the first time PNE have reached the last eight of the famous competition for 59 years; Unai Emery’s side stand in their way of a trip to Wembley.
As for the league campaign, a mid-table finish looks as good as guaranteed for Paul Heckingbottom’s side - who will be frustrated by the 17 draws which have prevented them from sitting higher. North End occupy 14th spot after beating Portsmouth last time out.
With the break offering a chance for analysis and reflection, here are our scores for each PNE player to make at least five starts this campaign...
