PNE occupy 14th spot after 38 games of the Championship season

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End’s first game back after the international break needs no introduction.

The Lilywhites will host Aston Villa in a Sunday afternoon kick-off, for a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. It’s the first time PNE have reached the last eight of the famous competition for 59 years; Unai Emery’s side stand in their way of a trip to Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the league campaign, a mid-table finish looks as good as guaranteed for Paul Heckingbottom’s side - who will be frustrated by the 17 draws which have prevented them from sitting higher. North End occupy 14th spot after beating Portsmouth last time out.

With the break offering a chance for analysis and reflection, here are our scores for each PNE player to make at least five starts this campaign...