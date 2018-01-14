Preston North End player ratings

Dave Seddon gives his verdict on the individual performances against Millwall

Chris Maxwell 7

Not many shots to deal with but had to be a ‘sweeper keeper’ four times, coming out of his box to kick clear.

Alan Browne 7

Filled in at right-back and did a very creditable job. Gave North End an attacking outlet down that side of the pitch too.

Tom Clarke 8

This was the skipper’s type of game, up against the physical Gregory and Morison. Won plenty of challenges in the air.

Ben Davies 7

Not quite as comfortable as Clarke was next to him but coped quite well with Millwall’s direct style of play.

Greg Cunningham 7

Set-up the equaliser with a strong run and cross and almost did likewise a couple of minutes later. Good to see him back fit.

Ben Pearson 7

Had an early injury scare but got up to play until the 78th minute. Was happy to be patient and keep possession in the first half.

Paul Gallagher 7

Dropped very deep in the first half to get the ball off the keeper in an attempt to build play. Got more effective later in the game.

Billy Bodin 6

Made his Championship debut and had a couple of long-distance sighters. Will need time to settle and was replaced at half-time.

Josh Harrop 6

Didn’t have the same impact on the game as he had done against Middlesbrough and Wycombe.

Callum Robinson 7

Scored PNE’s equaliser with a good piece of improvisation - chesting it over the line. Had looked lively before that.

Jordan Hugill 6

Had a battle against Millwall’s pair of centre-halves and didn’t get much service. Moved wider towards the end and got more joy.

subs used

Tom Barkhuizen 7

The half-time substitute gave North End more drive down the right and then up the middle.

Daryl Horgan 6

Helped liven PNE up in the final third although his passing was a little bit suspect at times.

Daniel Johnson 7

Might have only come on in the 78th minute but his passing proved key, with him starting the ball rolling for the equaliser.

subs not used

Andy Boyle, John Welsh, Kevin O’Connor, Declan Rudd.

Millwall

Archer, Romeo, Hutchinson, Cooper, Meredith, Wallace (Onyedinma 88), Tunnicliffe, Saville, O’Brien, Morison, Gregory (Williams 88). Subs (not used): McLaughlin, Craig, Thompson, Elliott, Martin

referee

Jeremy Simpson7

ATTENDANCE

11,751 (1,483 PNE)