Preston North End PLAYER PROFILE: Man City loanee Lukas Nmecha

The 19-year-old was born in Hamburg, Germany, before moving to England with his family aged just nine.

Also eligible to represent Nigeria, Nmecha has declared for the Three Lions and has represented them from Under-16s to Under-21s level, although missed out during the most recent international break.

The striker’s younger brother Felix, just turned 18, is also part of the Manchester City academy and although he represented England at Under-16s level, has now decided to play for the country of their birth.

Nmecha joined Preston on a season-long loan back in August despite attracting interest from Aston Villa and Leeds among others.

His only previous experience of first-team football before arriving at Deepdale was three late substitute appearances for City, one coming in the League Cup and two in the Premier League, which amounted to 16 minutes of action in total. Did play for City’s Under-21s twice last season in the Checkatrade Trophy, scoring in a 2-2 draw at Chesterfield.

He has so far made 10 appearances for North End in league and cup, six from the start and four off the bench, playing 549 minutes in total under Alex Neil.

PLACE OF BIRTH: Hamburg

AGE: 19

SQUAD NUMBER: 45

HEIGHT: 6ft