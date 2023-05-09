Preston North End Player of the Year awards as Manchester United scoops prize as well as former Newcastle United stopper
Preston North End finished off their 2022/23 season in poor fashion on Monday as they were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland, but ended the afternoon handing out a number of club awards.
There were eight awards handed out on a drenched Deepdale touchline. Freddie Woodman scooped two of them, in his maiden season at Deepdale, after recording 17 Championship clean sheets.
Woodman played all 46 games in the Championship this campaign and played 49 times in all competitions, of a 50 possible. He missed only the Carabao Cup second round defeat to Wolves, with Dai Cornell in goal instead.
It is the second time in two seasons that a goalkeeper has won the Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year award, with Daniel Iversen picking up the main honour last campaign.
It is also the second time in two seasons that a loan player has scooped the Young Player of the Year award, with Alvaro Fernandez leaving his first senior loan spell with the honour after Sepp van den Berg did so last summer.
For the second season in a row, Bambo Diaby was named PFA Community Champion, in part due to his work with Ramadan initiatives and his work with the Muslim community in Preston.
In a season where he made his first team debut, Noah Mawene was given the Scholar of the Year award and in a two horse race with himself, Bard Potts bested his Blackpool stunner with his bicycle kick at Luton Town back in August to win the Goal of the Season award.
Greg Cunningham marked the end of his sixth campaign playing for PNE by winning the Community Player of the Year award and Ched Evans as voted player of the year by his teammates.
PNE Player of the Year Awards:
Sir Tom Finney Player of the Year – Freddie Woodman
Players’ Player of the Year – Ched Evans
Young Player of the Year – Alvaro Fernandez
Goal of the Season – Brad Potts vs Luton Town (a)
Scholar of the Year – Noah Mawene
PNE Community Player of the Year – Greg Cunningham
PFA Community Champion – Bambo Diaby
PSC Player of the Year – Freddie Woodman