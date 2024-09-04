PNE boss has been in the job for two weeks now

Preston North End’s club hierarchy is as simple as it gets in this day and age, but manager Paul Heckingbottom has so far welcomed it.

The Lilywhites are owned, and continue to be backed, by the Hemmings family - with Craig Hemmings operating as chairman. Peter Ridsdale is club director, overseeing all club matters. And it is then the manager of the football team, which Heckingbottom has been since August 20.

The 47-year-old had managed Barnsley, Leeds United, Hibernian and Sheffield United before taking the job at Deepdale. Heckingbottom, therefore, has plenty of experience working in different environments - some good; some bad. He believes there can certainly be too many voices at a club, which has made North End’s structure seem fairly smooth so far.

“100 per cent,” said Heckingbottom. “Yeah, in most clubs there are. It shouldn’t be (refreshing). It should just be the norm... it is just common sense. But, I think as football has grown - and listen, I have been lucky and I’ve really enjoyed the clubs I’ve worked at.

“There can be a lot of people get themselves involved for the wrong reasons: just for ego, status, money. And they do more harm, than good. It is really strange... I have said it to numerous owners before. If the club fails, the owner loses money and I get the sack.

“We are the only two people with skin in the game, really. But yet, owners tend not to listen to the manager as much as someone who is trying to take money off them to broker a deal. So, I find that really strange, but it’s just the dynamic you’ve got to manage when you are in this position.”