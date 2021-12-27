Preston North End pay Boxing Day tribute to loved ones lost in 2021

The Lilywhites had asked fans to send in the names of loved ones for a tribute to be shown on the big screen at Deepdale ahead of the Championship clash with Sheffield United.

Although the game was postponed due to Covid cases, North End shared the video tribute on social media at 3pm on Boxing Day.

PNE said: "We know that 2021 has been a challenging year for so many, including everyone at the club following the sad passing of our owner Mr Trevor Hemmings, therefore we felt it was important to still remember those we have lost.

"If you put the name of a loved one forward for the tribute you will be able to see their name in the video which has been shared on the club's official Twitter and Facebook channels.

"The thoughts of everyone at Preston North End are with the family and friends of those we have sadly lost in 2021."

The big screen tribute is something PNE have done for a number of years, with it shown at the final home game of the calendar year.

North End's next scheduled home game is against Birmingham City on Saturday, January 15.

Preston North End's players before the game against Derby at Deepdale