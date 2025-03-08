PNE fell to a 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was left frustrated to depart former club Sheffield United empty handed on Saturday.

For all of the Blades’ possession and purpose, the Lilywhites were denied a penalty in the first half and struck the woodwork in the second - with the game goalless. Brad Potts saw appeals waved away and it was Sam Greenwood’s crisp strike which cannoned back off the post.

Only one minute later, the ball was in the back of North End’s net as Tyrese Campbell popped up to head home from Harrison Burrows’ inviting cross. Heckingbottom admitted his side started the afternoon poorly but he was pleased with the second half display.

Post-match, he said: “It had different elements to it. The first half hour, they caused us a lot of problems - probably more than most have this season. We couldn't solve it on the pitch but after 30 minutes, we got to grips with it. I was pleased to get in at half time having not gone behind.

“Then it gives you 15 minutes to deal with things and we were much, much better. We restricted them to very little in the second half. But then they that one moment and the one lapse we have, they score. Then we struggled, even though we had moments, to get the goal which the effort of the players probably deserved.

“I felt second half, because we got to grips a little bit more with their threats and how they were opening us up with that front four, they had a lot of the ball but it was much more in front of us and we were much more controlled. So when we won it, we could counter much more.”

On the penalty appeal, he added: “Yeah, it's a penalty, 100%. Listen, I think, as good as Sheffield United were, I think to come here against a good side.. one, you've got to play well. Two, you've got to take your moments.

“Having been involved in enough games here I know that the chances are you're going to have fewer moments than Sheffield United. Then three, you've got to have the big decisions going your way. After the first 30 minutes we played well. We didn't take our moments and we didn't have the big decisions.”

“It was pointless us coming with what we had and trying to defend.”

Heckingbottom’s options were limited on the day - particularly attacking wise with Milutin Osmajic and Jayden Meghoma joining Mads Frokjaer and Duane Holmes on the sidelines. Jack Whatmough, Ali McCann and Jordan Storey were also absent.

“I'm pleased with the players and the attitude, but much more pleased with the second half,” said Heckingbottom. “We made it a game, made Sheffield United work really hard and with the players we’ve got out - seven lads missing who could have easily all started featured today and restricted with the subs - we came with a game plan where it was more or less pre-set for us.

“One, if we'd have been in front, how the subs would have looked. And two, if we were behind because that was all we had. So to a man, yeah, proud of how they applied themselves. Disappointed that Sheffield United could knock us out on our rhythm as much as they did in the first half. But after that, yeah, pleased with them. Ledo was probably unlucky (not to start).

“I could have easily gone Hughesy. But then with Jayden missing, I knew Hughesy would be cover at centre-back and wing-back and he'd be playing at some point. So, Sam and Pottsy, it was pointless coming with what we had and trying to defend. But they forced us to defend and we didn't do it well enough. You could see Pottsy getting in for that penalty appeal.

“That's what we wanted from him; Kaine (Kesler-Hayden) attacking. What Sheffield United do really well is just let Gus Hamer cheat and stay out. He'd broken us three times. So, we had to quickly change. That was a problem. Our back five didn't deal with their four. Our midfield three didn't get the coverage right. Maybe Ledo, if I'd have given him the information, would have sorted that out on the pitch for us.”

Nonetheless, the game served to remind North End’s boss that a injection of creativity in the summer will only aid his side’s cause.

“Yeah, I think one thing I've been pleased with is how consistent we've been, how competitive we are,” said the PNE boss. “But I go back... I said this about Sheffield United early on in the season - first half, we were performing really well in terms of consistency and what we were getting out of games. But we were drawing them all and Sheffield United were winning them all. Top of the pitch, good players and they've reinforced that. So, yeah, that's just how it is. That's why they're at the top.”

