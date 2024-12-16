The PNE man put in another strong performance against Leeds United

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom thinks goal contributions are the only thing missing for Mads Frokjaer at the moment.

The Dane, who joined from Danish Superliga side Odense in the summer of 2023, has stood out in the Lilywhites’ last few matches. Heckingbottom has spoken highly of the 25-year-old before, praising his character and athletic qualities.

He has three goals in all competitions and, officially, zero assists - though it was his low cross which found Emil Riis, via a slight deflection, in the recent draw at Sheffield Wednesday. Two of Frokjaer’s goals have come under Heckingbottom - away to Middlesbrough and Plymouth Argyle.

The midfielder has started the majority of Championship games since the manager arrived. Frokjaer is undoubtedly improving and playing a more central role in Heckingbottom’s side - but the 47-year-old knows there are further strides to be taken yet.

"Yeah, I still want more from him," said Heckingbottom. "I am not going to criticise his effort and work rate now. He's got a real good understanding of the game, so I can trust him to pass information across to players on the pitch - which I really like.

“His role without the ball now, is top. He's delivering that. And yeah, he's performed well. For me, now, to go on another level it is goals and assists - that final pass and that final finish. Then, you are looking at - for me - a complete player."