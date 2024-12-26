Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brad Potts' second half strike won the game for PNE at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom was over the moon to see his side beat Hull City 1-0 on Boxing Day.

The Lilywhites hit the front on the hour mark as Brad Potts popped up in the box to convert from a pinpoint Kaine Kesler-Hayden cross. Hull had created a couple of chances in the first half but were restricted impressively by Preston, following the number 44’s strike.

"Yeah good," said Heckingbottom. "How many times have I come in here and said it is about the three points? We are delighted. We have been far more dominant than that in many games and only got one point. I am really pleased that, in one of those games where the margins are so fine, we've won.

"They have a really good setup without the ball, in terms of pressing, so we were not too bothered if they did have the ball - to try and throw them off a little bit. I felt we gave them a little bit too much respect at the start of the game and stood off them too much.

"As the first half wore on we got better and had our moments, but we needed to up it in the second and I felt we did. The goal is fantastic from our point of view; really pleased with it. Then we had to defend really well and we managed the game really well, to make sure we got over the line.

“I would’ve liked to be better with the ball. We did have some moments... the diagonal ball because our space was wide. They set really narrow with that midfield three and front three, which made it really difficult to attack the areas we want to attack.

“That is why I was so pleased with the goal. We knew our spare bodies would be wide and a lot of our best moments, particularly at the start of the second half and for the goals, came from capitalising on where the spare players were.

“The players at the front worked really hard, midfield was good, back five defended their box and Freddie (Woodman) was called upon as well. Everyone played their part in getting a clean sheet, which is another pleasing part.

“We defended the same way (at one-nil). Because we had been really aggressive and it has gotten us on top in the second half, we continued after we’d scored. That meant, a lot of the time, Ben (Whiteman) was jumping on to their six and ahead of the ball when they went and attacked.

“The reason we made the subs was to give Will (Keane) and Emil (Riis) that instruction to go and deal with their six, so we could keep Ben more in line. That meant that when they started putting more balls into our box, we had our midfield three together.”