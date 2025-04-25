Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PNE captain returned to action in early March after a nasty ankle injury

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom assures he has no issues with Ben Whiteman’s captaincy and leadership.

The number four has been back in action for a couple of months now, after missing almost eight weeks through a freak ankle injury. Whiteman, who has been at PNE since January 2021, has added another 37 appearances to his North End tally this campaign.

Following the departure of stalwart Alan Browne in the summer, Whiteman was made captain of the football club. The player himself admitted, in early January, that his performance level had dipped. Some of the flak directed at the 28-year-old, though, is around his qualities as a skipper.

Heckingbottom, earlier this season, challenged Whiteman to take his game to the next level. But as for his role as captain, there are no qualms on the manager’s part. Regardless of defeat, he felt the No.4 showed plenty of positives in the Easter Monday clash at Hull City.

“Yeah, good,” said Heckingbottom. “No problem. I really liked how him and Robbie (Brady) played at the weekend to be fair, especially how they approached the game. Again, we were on about the desire and fight, I thought from the first minute we were right on top, especially in midfield.

“That's the frustrating thing, and those questions come when you’re not winning. I think as you get a bit older, or you're a manager, you understand that, well, I wouldn't be doing this if that type of thing bothered me. Because, I'm ultimately responsible for everything.

“Even the bits that are out of your control, you still get judged on it. I think when you're younger, it's a skill that you want to try and develop and the more mentally tough and strong you can get, it's water off a duck's back.

“But I thought how those three in midfield approached the game, how they started the game against Hull the other day... they got on top, they dominated - not just with the ball but we dropped on all the second balls and and were very, very good. So, yeah, but, then the questions come because we don't get the result.”

