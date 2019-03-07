Preston North End pair Sean Maguire and Alan Browne named in Republic of Ireland squad for games against Gibraltar and Georgia

Preston North End pair Sean Maguire and Alan Browne have been called up to Mick McCarthy’s first Republic of Ireland squad.

The duo are in the provisional squad for the EURO 2020 qualifiers in Gibraltar on March 23 and at home to Georgia on March 26 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Callum Robinson is not selected having only returned to training this week after more than three months on the sidelines with a serious hamstring injury.

Former PNE wingers Aiden McGeady, of Sunderland, and Hibernian's Daryl Horgan are both included.

There are first senior call-ups for Luton striker James Collins and Newport County's FA Cup star Padraig Amond, formerly of Morecambe and Accrington.

The squad will be finalised on March 17 with the players training together at the FAI National Training Centre in Dublin on Monday, March 18.