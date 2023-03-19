Preston North End paid Middlesbrough far too much respect and seemed like they expected to lose at times

The game in the North East was selected to be this season's Gentry Day and remember those connected to the club that have been lost over the last 12 months, and in that regard, North End were outstanding. That is, the fans and the coverage the occasion got.

The club do get behind the occasion well and the support in the corner of the ground was deafening from start to finish, even in spite of the scoreline.

Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom is fouled by Preston North End's Bambo Diaby who is given a second yellow card and sent off

It finished 4-0 to the Boro, and it didn't really flatter them. Compound that with a red card for Bambo Diaby who has been one of the best performers of late and the day on the pitch could hardly have gone any worse.

Chuba Akpom got the scoring underway in the first half for the home side, playing a one-two with Cameron Archer before striking past Freddie Woodman on his left foot.

PNE were still in the game at the break, just a goal behind, but that didn't last long. As seemed almost inevitable, Archer got himself on the scoresheet.

The Aston Villa loanee scored twice in six minutes early in the second half to see the game off, though it felt pretty much done after the second.

Bambo Diaby picked up his second booking of the game with just a couple of minutes of normal time remaining, tripping Akpom as he broke away with a clear run at the PNE net, although Jordan Storey's efforts to get backed saved him from a straight red.

In stoppage time Boro made it four, Ryan Giles showing good footwork and intent to get to the byline down the left, crossing low for Marcus Forss who turned the ball beyond Woodman.

The writing seemed on the wall for PNE from the opening minutes, the home side were in complete control of the ball and the game and looked a threat, with forward runners and trickery.

Preston on the other hand looked to be struggling all over the park, admittedly they were at a bit of a disadvantage without Ched Evans who missed out through injury. It brought about a change of shape for the Lilywhites but without a target man to hit, Tom Cannon was left toiling away and he got very little out of Dael Fry and Darragh Lenihan. There can be sympathy going the way of the youngster though, who is still in his first loan away from parent club Everton and the type that would rather be running in behind than having to hold it up.

The worrying thing in the game though was that North End looked like they almost knew they were going to be beaten. They seemed to turn up and play for what they can, rather than going to the North East intent on taking all three points.

Of course, they will have wanted the win and the tactics would have been put in place to try and get three points, but they paid the home side far too much respect.

Boro had the run of the pitch for the most part and whilst they are a good side and can force their opposition back and into areas they don't want to be in, PNE were nowhere near close enough, they were nowhere near disruptive enough and nowhere near brave enough.

There were no risks taken, there was little attacking intent and that caused them huge problems. Their reluctance to play forward and supply teammates making forward runs nearly cost them a goal as Diaby was left 3v1 at the back, and it fortunately ended in Akpom's shot being saved by Woodman.

Evans was a huge miss for Lowe, the Welshman has been excellent and chipping in with goals, but he chose to come away from the 3-5-2 that he's played throughout their bad form and throughout their good form and the recent seven game unbeaten streak.

With Troy Parrott and Liam Delap on the bench, he had options to stick with two up top but went instead with two no.10s in the form of Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson which threw both off their game.

Ryan Ledson was played alongside Ben Whiteman but was hooked at half time because the plan wasn't working, although he was doing his job.

It was a system on the day that suited no one and with Lowe's insistence on focusing on his side and sticking with what they know it seemed an odd choice to switch it up going to one of the form sides in the country.

Boro were great, they were good in possession and intense off it, they're a top side. It was a less for Preston as to the levels they must reach if they realistically want to be a top side. That's who they're competing with and they're way off it, although Lowe did admit that.

But Boro do also have Chuba Akpom, who has 25 goals, Cameron Archer, Marcus Forss and Riley McGree - a fearsome front four. All are attacking, they all think first about getting the ball forward and they're all also capable of creating things for themselves, something PNE sorely lack.

To be able to bring on the likes of Dan Barlaser and Alex Mowatt from the bench is pretty good squad depth too, something which PNE probably can't afford.

But we have seen in the past that North End are capable of going toe to toe with those sorts of sides, if they press right and get themselves going, they've shown they're more than a match for teams that might well think they can turn them over.

Instead, at times this season, it seems more like a case of stay in the game, or let's see what result would be a good one after the first quarter of an hour.

Yes, PNE are not a top six side. Yes, that would be above their station at this point giving their shortcomings and funds. But why not set out to beat the top teams? Going down fighting is a better look than pragmatism, although on the day the backing was sensational regardless of what was going on on the pitch.

