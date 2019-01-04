Preston North End not planning for major departures with fast start to January transfer window

Preston’s quick-fire start to the January transfer window is not a sign that they are ready to sell-off any big-hitters.

Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts put pen to paper on moves to Deepdale yesterday, Josh Ginnelly having joined on New Year’s Day.

Brad Potts comes under pressure from Alan Browne during PNE's visit to Deepdale last season

PNE remain in the market for defensive cover and hope that can be done quickly too.

Stockley completed his move from Exeter, North End having triggered a buy-out clause in his contract.

The 25-year-old striker’s arrival ended a 12-month search for a targetman-type attacker, one ongoing since Jordan Hugill’s sale.

He was the highest scorer in all four divisions in the 2018 calendar year.

Jayden Stockley celebrates a goal for Exeter

The move for midfielder Potts from Barnsley was a case off North End returning to a former target.

They looked at him in the summer but were not able to land him then.

Both fees are undisclosed as per EFL rules, although it is understood PNE have paid a seven-figure fee for Potts and around £750,000 for Stockley.

The arrival of Potts, 24, did see fans raise the question on social media as to whether that would see players leave.

But club sources say there is no desire to sell any of their key men.

The proof of the pudding will come on January 31 when the transfer window shuts.

There could be departures for players on the fringes of the squad.

Talk of goalkeeper Chris Maxwell going has done the rounds, although as yet there have been no offers.

Kevin O’Connor and Andy Boyle are back from their loan spells with Crewe and Dundee respectively, with PNE looking to move them on again.

The three new boys are not available for Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Doncaster having played in earlier rounds for the clubs they’ve just left.

So it will be the Swansea game a week tomorrow when North End supporters will get their first look at them.

PNE boss Neil is pleased with the business done so far.

Stockley provides him with something different up front, Potts able to play anywhere across the midfield.

Looking at what Stockley brings, Neil said: “We have spoken at length about having a big target man since Jordan Hugill left.

“Jayden is 6ft 3in, has scored the most headed goals in Europe this year.

“We’ve got someone who, when the going gets tough and teams hunt us and press us, we can turn the ball up to him, work around him.”

Turning his thoughts to Potts, Neil said: “He has really good energy, is a good age and good size.

“Brad has a good presence and we are looking forward to working with him and hopefully improving him.”