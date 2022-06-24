Preston North End not currently targeting Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison

Morrison is out of contract this summer at Derby and enjoyed the best season of his career last campaign, despite Derby’s relegation.

Tipped as one of the biggest talents to ever come out of Manchester United’s academy, getting it right off the pitch has been a struggle for the 29-year-old. His 47 games last term is by far the most output from him, with help from Rams boss Wayne Rooney who knew him when the pair were at United.

The Jamaican international, who plays alongside North End midfielder Daniel Johnson for the Reggae Boyz, scored the winning goal against Ryan Lowe’s side in April, as there was still hope for Derby to stay up. He netted six times last season, with one red card.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby County's Ravel Morrison scores the winning goal against PNE in April.

Sunderland and Huddersfield Town were also linked with a move for Morrison, but him coming to Deepdale at the moment would not make lots of sense.

North End are blessed with a handful of fine midfield options and are on the lookout for a striker, wing back and goalkeeper. Morrison would not fit into any category, though he has played off the striker for the Rams it is not a position that Lowe tends to use as PNE boss, instead opting for two central midfielders and one sitting slightly deeper.