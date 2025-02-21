Andrew Hughes of Preston North End | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

PNE defender reached a personal milestone against Millwall in midweek

Preston North End defender Andrew Hughes is extremely proud to have joined the 250 club.

Tuesday night’s tussle with Millwall saw the Welshman reach that appearance milestone in a PNE shirt, having signed in the summer of 2018 from Peterborough United.

Hughes has had some injury issues to contend with over his time at Deepdale but, when fit and available, has been a regular in the starting XI under four managers.

Andrew Hughes continues to be a regular for PNE | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

“Firstly, it's an honour to have had that amount of appearances for such a great club,” said Hughes. “As for the 47, I didn't know or hear of that one. So again, it's an honour to have reached that amount of appearances.

“I'm sat here now, 250 appearances down the line - I can remember so clearly the day signing here. It's a long time ago, but it literally feels like yesterday. You've got to cherish the good moments in football.

“You just can't take it for granted. I've had so many good moments here but there's one thing that stands out in my head, which I want to get over the line this year. And it is achievable, so I’m not going to say there is a favourite moment just yet.”

Hughes became a Lilywhite in the same summer as Jordan Storey - who recently admitted he didn’t envisage staying up north for so long. North End’s number 16 didn’t think about that too much at the time but assures it’s very much home up here now, with a family of his own.

“I think it was more of a case of just getting into the team,” said Hughes. “And, almost adapting into the league because it was a jump up for me at the time. I'm just doing my best. Like I said earlier, to be here the amount of time that I have, and to reach 250 appearances, is a massive real honour.

“I don't think I have (ever got too comfortable). I've always said to myself that it's hard enough to get there but then it's always harder to stay there. The minute you take your foot off the gas, then I think you're done.”

“I do feel like we should be higher up.”

PNE head into this weekend’s match at Coventry City sitting 15th in the Championship table, but just two points behind 11th and four adrift of eighth. Preston have drawn 15 matches this campaign which is the joint-highest in the division with West Brom.

That has been a frustration for Hughes and his team mates but there is a belief within the squad that North End’s aren’t far away - and ought to be in a higher position. Recent away displays and wins have certainly been a boost.

“I think it's in a great place,” said Hughes, of the club. “Like I said, the confidence in the group, the depth we've got in the squad... for me, I don't see why we can't climb the table. The performances have always been there.

“I think Millwall away, Portsmouth away - they were two standout ones where we were miles off it. It's up to us to perform on the day but I think we’ve been really consistent with the performances of late and I think we have done enough to come away with wins.

“I know the manager was quite positive the other night. It's positive because we're not losing the game (with a draw) but we are coming away from games trying to look at it a glass half full, as opposed to half empty. I do feel like we should be higher up.

“I know every team can say it but we can look back and there have been stand-out games - Plymouth, Norwich at home, Burnley away - where we should have been walking away with three points. Our confidence is high in the group at the minute.”