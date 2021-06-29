Preston North End new boy Izzy Brown looks to bring versatility to Deepdale

The 24-year-old joined PNE last week on a Bosman after being released by Chelsea.

He will start training with his new team-mates at Euxton on Thursday as the build-up to the 2021/22 campaign starts under head coach Frankie McAvoy

Brown says he is happy playing in a variety of roles to support the PNE attack.

Preston North End new boy Izzy Brown

So where McAvoy uses him will be interesting as the pre-season unfolds.

Asked about his favourite position in the team, Brown told the Lancashire Post: “I would say the number 10 is my preferred role and a lot of players enjoy playing there.

“That is probably where I have played my best football in my career.

“I’m quite versatile, I can play in centre midfield, as a number nine, on either wing.

“Where the manager asks me to play, I will do all I can to be a success.

“I see coming to Preston as a fresh start and I can’t wait to get going. All my focus is on settling in here rather than looking back at things.”

North End, Chelsea and West Bromwich Albion are the three permanent homes for Brown on his football CV.

Seven loan spells came during his time at Chelsea, the Blues having signed him as a teenager from Albion.

It is those loans which has brought his first-team experience, 131 of his 133 first-team appearances being as a loan player.

Brown experienced a range of emotions in those various loan spells, from the high of promotion to the Premier League with Huddersfield to the low of damaging his anterior cruciate ligament while at Brighton.

Last season he also suffered a relegation with Sheffield Wednesday.

So Brown has hardly lived in a protective bubble like some younger players at Premier League clubs do.

Another pre-season dawns for him this week and they don’t get any easier.

Said Brown: “Does anyone look forward to pre-season?

“It will be tough but it has to be done and a good few weeks’ work sets you up for the rest of the season.

“When we start back it will be nice to meet everyone and get to know the lads.

“I know Ryan Ledson from playing in the young England age groups and I’ll have played against a lot of the others.

“I’m looking to settle down here and call this home.”