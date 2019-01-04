Preston North End new boy Brad Potts can strengthen PNE's right side says Alex Neil

New Preston midfielder Brad Potts
Preston North End boss Alex Neil thinks new signing Brad Potts is suited to a role on the Lilywhites' right side.

Potts joined PNE from Barnsley for a seven-figure fee on Thursday .

He can play in a variety of midfield roles and Neil was impressed with how the 24-year-old performed on the right for Barnsley this season.

Neil said: "We were looking at Brad last summer as a potential target.

"He has played tucked in on the right for Barnsley and that could suit us here - sometimes if you tuck a midfielder inside it can solidify you.

"Brad has got the legs for that area of the pitch, he can hit the box and get a goal.

"He can also play as a No.10 and will give is good competition for the midfield.

"He'll also give us something off the right hand side which we haven't got at the moment, he's a different type.

"Most of our midfielders would rather play centrally but Brad has scored seven goals for Barnsley playing off the right."