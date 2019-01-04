Preston North End new boy Brad Potts can strengthen PNE's right side says Alex Neil

Preston North End boss Alex Neil thinks new signing Brad Potts is suited to a role on the Lilywhites' right side.

Potts joined PNE from Barnsley for a seven-figure fee on Thursday .

He can play in a variety of midfield roles and Neil was impressed with how the 24-year-old performed on the right for Barnsley this season.

Neil said: "We were looking at Brad last summer as a potential target.

"He has played tucked in on the right for Barnsley and that could suit us here - sometimes if you tuck a midfielder inside it can solidify you.

"Brad has got the legs for that area of the pitch, he can hit the box and get a goal.

"He can also play as a No.10 and will give is good competition for the midfield.

"He'll also give us something off the right hand side which we haven't got at the moment, he's a different type.

"Most of our midfielders would rather play centrally but Brad has scored seven goals for Barnsley playing off the right."